Are you an inspiring journalist? Here is a chance for you to report on the global energy transition!

Apply for the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) Media Fellowship that gives aspiring journalist from all over the world the opportunity to enjoy a full week of cutting-edge policy discussions, site visits and networking with the energy sector players in Berlin.

Your Opportunity to Meet the Global Energiewende – Report on the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2020

On 24–25 March 2020, the German Government invites the world to its annual inspiring dialogue on the Global Energiewende, the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (#betd2020), which has become the leading international forum on the green energy transformation. Every year, high-level participants from politics, industry, science and civil society gather in Berlin for two days to discuss the shift to a sustainable energy system. In this diverse international conference, scientific expertise meets with practical know-how, policymakers encounter civil society organisations, and young and experienced generations enrich each other by working hand in hand to accelerate the energy transition.

Travel costs, including board and lodging are covered. The deadline for applications is 2 February 2020. The number of spaces is limited!

If you are interested, please apply directly and not with the Embassy!

Find out more here and you can also apply directly on their website:

