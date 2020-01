Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salah Dembri, passed away Thursday January 2nd at the age of 82 years in France, following a long disease, according to his relatives.

