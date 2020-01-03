Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In recognition of commendable long service to the Kenya Embassy in Tokyo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded Mrs. Elma Diaz a round trip ticket and accommodation for one week stay in Kenya.

Mrs. Diaz who has worked diligently for 36 years at the Embassy travelled to Kenya from 14th – 22nd December 2019. At the Ministry Headquarters, she was received by Mr. Lindsay Kiptiness, Director/Asia and Australasia.

Amb. B. H. O. Ogutu, former Ambassador to Japan and currently Director –General for Events and Conferences, hosted a Luncheon in her honour at his residence. In attendance were Amb. D. Awori, also former Ambassador to Japan and former members of Staff who have worked with Mrs. Diaz over the years.

