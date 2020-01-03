Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Location: Morocco, countrywide

Event: Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the U.S. Embassy in Rabat and the U.S. Consulate General in Casablanca strongly encourage U.S. citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness. While we are not aware of specific, credible threats against U.S. citizens in Morocco at this time, travelers to and in Morocco, as well as other countries in the region, are urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and to make it easier to locate you in an emergency. For information on safety and security in Morocco, please see our Country Information Page: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/Morocco.html.

Actions to take:

Keep a low profile. Be aware of your surroundings. Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners. Review your personal security plans. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency. Monitor the local news. Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

Assistance:

The U.S. Embassy in Rabat 0537-63-72-00 U.S. Consulate General in Casablanca 0522-64-20-99 0661-13-19-39 (after hours) [email protected]