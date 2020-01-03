Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang announces:

At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi Ezechiel Nibigira, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sibusiso Busi Moyo, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to the aforementioned countries from January 7 to 13.

