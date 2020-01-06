Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

High Commission of India, Nairobi intends to organise a “CONSULAR CAMP” in near future at Garowe (Puntland) in the Republic of Somalia for the benefit of Somali and Indian nationals.

Interested individuals may kindly register on this link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqBQLIbFMIvbt8maS NkC9SOWSu432eUXfxOtoWJ92s92G7Zg/viewform? vc=0&c=0&w=1 on or before 19th January 2020. Prior registration is mandatory for availing any consular services including passports and visas.

