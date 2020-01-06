Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Please read through the South Africa Fulbright Foreign Student Program Application Guidelines and Instructions provided at the end of this page before commencing your application

The South African Fulbright Foreign Student Program provides grants for South African university graduates to pursue post-graduate studies at a United States university in any subject (excludes MBA and studies that require contact with patients).

The following opportunities are available:

South African PhD students enrolled with a South African University may apply to conduct one year’s research at a U.S. University as a Visiting Student Researcher. Post-graduate students may apply for scholarships towards Master’s or Doctorate degrees. Scholarships are awarded for two years towards one degree – Master’s or Doctorate (renewable each year).

Students are selected through a rigorous application and interview process and receive a high level of support ranging from visa processing and health insurance to a comprehensive pre-departure orientation and re-entry session.

Eligibility

Be a South African citizen OR a permanent resident with a minimum of 5 years of permanent residency status in South Africa (Please note: S.A. nationals with dual citizenship from the U.S. are not eligible for the program) For Non-Degree (Visiting Student Researcher) studies: Must be registered for a PhD with a South African university Have a four-year bachelor’s degree, or a three-year bachelor’s degree plus honors year, or a four-year B-Tech degree when applying for Master’s Have a Master’s degree when applying for a Doctoral degree What do we look for in our applicants? Academic excellence Required scores for the Graduate Record Exam (GRE) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) for each specific field of study Clearly written study objectives Demonstrable interpersonal skills with evidence of cultural sensitivity and a genuine desire to learn more about the United States and share with American citizens aspects of South African culture Experience and interest in extracurricular and community activities Evidence of leadership potential A desire to further the Fulbright Program and give back to your home country upon returning The Selection Committee and the Interview Panel will also be looking for clear reasons for selecting your U.S. university preferences. The Fulbright Program expects candidates to conduct a thorough university search and to identify institutions which are a strong fit for their academic, personal and professional goals.

For more information on the Fulbright Program visit: https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2021

For questions on the application process, please contact the Fulbright Office: [email protected]

Guidance for applications

South Africa Fulbright Foreign Student Program Application Guidelines and Instructions (PDF 265KB) How to Write a Reference Letter for Scholarship Application (PDF 102KB) Writing a Research Proposal for Scholarship Application (PDF 95 KB) University Admission Exams Additional Frequently Asked Questions