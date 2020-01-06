Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

In response to questions from reporters, the Spokesperson has the following to say:

The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of those killed when a bus, carrying mainly students, hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mouhoun region of Burkina Faso on 4 January. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the continued support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Burkina Faso as they continue to work to restore peace and stability in the country in the face of growing insecurity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.