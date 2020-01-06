Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The next consular tour will take place on Tuesday, February 18 from 2pm to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, February 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre – 118 Robert Mugabe Avenue in Windhoek.

This is the first consular tour of the year 2020.

The second consular tour will take place on Tuesday, June 9 from 2pm to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The third consular tour of the year will take place on Tuesday, November 10 from 2pm to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, November 11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

You can consult these dates on the following link: https://johannesburg.consulfrance.org/calendrier-previsionnel-des-tournees-consulaires

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ambassade de France à Windhoek, Namibie.