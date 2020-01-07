Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

H.E Amb. Michael Mubea received Elaine Bannon of Light of Maasai and Matt Potter of Kedington at the embassy this morning to discuss the various projects they are undertaking in Rombo Region of Kajiado County. Their work spans over 10 years of projects within Rombo, building schools and health centres.

Light of Maasai is a not for profit charitable organisation striving to alleviate poverty and hardship of every life among the population of Rombo.

