The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) is pleased to welcome South African proposals for a Julia Taft Refugee Fund grant to finance onetime, low-cost interventions that address critical gaps in refugee protection and assistance.

Applications are due by January 26, 2020 and can be directed to the attention of Mr. JJ Harder at [email protected]

The Taft Fund is intended to meet gaps in refugee assistance by issuing grants to local NGOs for quick-impact projects of up to $25,000 that are not addressed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, International Organization for Migration, or NGOs receiving U.S. government funding. The Taft Fund is intended for projects that include a target beneficiary base of at least 50 percent refugees. These should be one-time interventions, not sustained programs. We cannot provide direct support to host governments. We may entertain proposals for support of international NGOs, but the preference is to support reliable local NGOs to encourage capacity building for smaller, local partners.

Applications must include:

Legal name and address of applying NGO Description of the proposed program, benefits to the beneficiaries, and justification of the request. Budget (Grants are limited to a maximum of $25,000) NGO’s DUNS number and SAM.gov registration Copy of NGO’s Code of Conduct

In February, a U.S. Mission to South Africa panel will select a proposal it will recommend for funding to PRM. Funding is limited and not guaranteed. Please email [email protected] with questions.

