The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Lamu, Republic of Kenya, targeting a military base used by American and Kenyan troops. The Ministry expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the Kingdom of Bahrain’s firm rejection of all forms of terrorism, calling for concerted international efforts to end terrorism and its financing.

