Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), will present today, on 08 January 2020, to the Security Council the latest report of the Secretary-General which covers the period from 1 July to 31 December 2019 and outlines the activities of UNOWAS and progress made in the implementation of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel.

You can follow the briefing of the SRSG Mohamed Ibn Chambas on UN Web TV today 08 January at 3.00 PM GMT.

The latest report of the Secretary General on the activities of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), is available on our website: https://unowas.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/s_2019_1005.pdf

