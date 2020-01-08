Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A joint Government and UN delegation just returned from a two day visit to El Geneina, West Darfur, 5-6 January, having assessed the situation to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the needs of the most vulnerable, particularly women, children and the people with disabilities.

The delegation included the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, together with the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and the Representatives of WFP and UNICEF, met with affected people, West Darfur State Governor (Wali), the West Darfur HAC Commissioner, the Deputy Sultan, and Arab leaders. The delegation welcomed the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council for brokering the Masalit and the Arab tribes’ commitment to non-aggression to bring peace and stability. “The Government of Sudan is committed to peace and will leave no stone unturned to provide best possible relief, and make sure the suffering of the newly displaced communities are alleviated,” said Mr. Elshabik. “We have to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, with the first priority on protection services, to the most vulnerable population, particularly children, women and persons with disabilities. The Government, the UN and partners are conducting a joint needs assessment in the affected locations and the Government is leading the provision of humanitarian assistance with the top-up support from the international humanitarian community,” said Ms. Son. The Humanitarian Aid Commission and humanitarian partners estimate that approximately 40,000 people have been displaced and are congregating in 32 different locations in and around El Geneina town. These include some 32,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from three IDP camps near El Geneina town. In addition, thousands of people have crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border. The humanitarian agencies and partners together with the Government are currently assisting people with food, water, and emergency household supplies. Health, nutrition and protection services are also being provided.

