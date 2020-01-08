Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on February 16, 2019, their plan to launch the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa and scheduled to begin play in March 2020.

The NBA is hiring a PR & Communications Lead, Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Reporting directly to the Vice President and Head of Strategy & Operations, BAL, this position will oversee the communications strategy and execution for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) with the goal of driving fan and media attendance at BAL games/events, securing media coverage of the league, growing the league's audience, and providing a professional in-arena experience for media on gamedays. Responsibilities include setting the overall communications strategy for the BAL; overseeing all business and on-court communications; press release and message development; securing media coverage in Africa on an ongoing basis; liaising with internal stakeholders, teams, partners and media; on-site execution at league events; and executive preparation. This individual will be a highly organized self-starter who works well across departments and can also work autonomously when on location at events.

Location: Dakar, Senegal

Major Responsibilities:

Primary contact for all BAL business and basketball communications, including press releases, key messages, Q&As and executive remarks relating to partnerships, consumption metrics, expansion, qualification process, new elements of the league, etc Develop and execute communications strategy for the BAL in conjunction with BAL senior leadership and relevant NBA departments in NY and globally (Communications, International Marketing, CDS, Social & Digital Media, GCMD, etc.) Pitch and secure consistent media coverage in Africa about the BAL and its teams across a range of outlets, including business, technology, consumer, sports trade, health and wellness, lifestyle and news publications Pitch and secure consistent media coverage in Africa about BAL players, highlighting their unique journey to the league and their experience in the league Oversee media operations for all BAL events, including driving media attendance, credentialing, on-site media relations and event/press conference management

Required Skills/Knowledge:

Proficient with Microsoft Office Exceptional writing and communication skills Multidimensional communications leader with the ability to develop and implement multifaceted PR strategies in a variety of markets simultaneously A motivational leader of people who is also able to engage, listen and collaborate with multiple internal departments to deliver cross-team solutions Ability to meet tight deadlines Self-motivated, dedicated and driven to achieve results Deep knowledge and expertise of the African continent Strong network of high-profile African media contacts and relationships Basketball knowledge, experience and/or affinity a plus Bilingual – French & English required Minimum of 10 years of experience in PR/Comms with a confirmed track record of developing and implementing market-based communications strategies Proven track record of building and growing a brand following while working with multiple internal and external stakeholders Experience in crisis communications

Education:

Bachelor's degree in PR, Communications, Marketing or related discipline required MBA or post-graduate degree preferred

