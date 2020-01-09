Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A 43 man Kenya national U20 squad has been selected by Head Coach Paul Odera ahead of this year's Africa U20 Championship, The Barthes Cup, whose dates and venue will be announced by Rugby Africa in due course.

The squad began training on Tuesday 7 January 2020. It was selected after a series of trials conducted by Odera and his technical team.

Speaking after the final trials in Nairobi on Sunday 5 January 2020, Odera said, “It is good to see that we have a lot of talent across the country and what is very exciting is that the boys are keen and ready to learn. Today’s goal is to see which of the players we saw during the regions can step up and fulfill the potential we saw.”

Chipu, as the Kenya national U20 squad is referred to, are the reigning Barthes Cup champions after defeating Namibia 21-18 in the final in Nairobi in April last year. This victory earned them the right to represent Africa at the World Rugby Junior Trophy in Brazil where they finished sixth overall.

Final Chipu 2020 Squad

Postion

Surname

Name

DOB

Club/School

Loose Head Prop

Siminyu

Andrew

21/5/2000

University of Johannesburg

Loose Head Prop

Njenga

Ian

04-03-00

Nondies RFC

Loose Head Prop

Kiarie

Charles

21/11/2001

Alliance High School

Hooker

Mulaa

Emmanuel

15/12/2000

Menengai Oilers RFC

Hooker

Mwaura

Edward

26/8/2000

Menengai Oilers RFC

Tighthead Prop

Masheti

Ian

05-08-00

Resolution Impala Saracens

Tighthead Prop

Rahedi

Rotuk

24/8/2000

Unattached

Tighthead Prop

Obure

Collins

29/2/2000

Blackblad RFC

Tighthead Prop

Ngige

Tariq

19/5/2001

Resolution Impala Saracens

LH Lock

Wekesa

Kevin

08-07-00

Kabras Sugar RFC

LH Lock

Aduda

Frank

02-08-00

Resolution Impala Saracens

LH Lock

Okeyo

Thomas

31/1/2000

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

TH Lock

Ayoo

Hibrahim

06-08-02

Menengai Oilers RFC

TH Lock

Wandera

George

17/9/2000

Homeboyz RFC

Backrow – 6

Were

Samuel

24/5/2000

Menengai Oilers RFC

Backrow – 6

Kangethe

Julius

13/10/2001

Muranga RFC

Backrow – 6

Mwalati

Reinhard

10-04-01

Homeboyz RFC

Backrow – 7

Kahi

Darrensheldon

03-07-00

Blackblad RFC

Backrow – 7

McGreevy

James

03-06-00

Kenya Harlequin F.C

Backrow – 7

Weru

Joshua

10-03-03

Kenya Harlequin F.C

Backrow – 7

Indeche

Collins

26/4/2001

Kabras Sugar RFC

No.8

Kyriazi

George

13/5/2001

Unattached

No. 8

Juma

Reagan

13/7/2001

KCB RFC

No. 8

Wamalwa

Ian

27/2/2000

Stanbic Mwamba RFC

Scrum half

Mweti

Muriithi

14/2/2001

Nondies RFC

Scrum half

Mwangi

James

11-02-01

Resolution Impala Saracens

Flyhalf

Coulson

Dominic

04-02-00

University of Exeter

Flyhalf

Ashley

Owain

22/3/2001

Cardiff University

Halfback

Onyango

Fidens Tony

12-05-00

N.Suburbs RFC

Flyhalf

Wamalwa

Amon

21/1/2001

Homeboyz RFC

Inside Centre

Okoth

John

28/4/2000

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

Inside Centre

Oloo

Shem

02-02-02

N.Suburbs RFC

Inside Centre

Kimani

Brian

02-01-00

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

Inside Centre

Kolian

Elvin

11-06-01

Nakuru High School

Outside Center

Tendwa

Valerian

01-05-00

Kabras Sugar RFC

Outside Center

Myatt – Taylor

Thomas

05-08-02

Milton Abbey

Outside Center

Mwaura

Samuel

31/12/2001

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

Left Wing

Weru

Jeremy

18/4/2001

Kenya Harlequin F.C

Left Wing

Omwoyo

Keith

10-09-00

Nyamira

Right Wing

Nyamweya

Adam

05-07-00

Mean Machine

Right Wing

Lewis

Mark

16/1/2001

Vandals/St. Patrick’s High School Iten

Fullback

Matoka

Matoka

31/12/2000

Strathmore Leos

Fullback

Onzere

Arnold

24/4/2001

Homeboyz RFC

Fullback

Omanyo

Walter

18/12/2000

Strathmore Leos

