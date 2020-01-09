Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
A 43 man Kenya national U20 squad has been selected by Head Coach Paul Odera ahead of this year's Africa U20 Championship, The Barthes Cup, whose dates and venue will be announced by Rugby Africa in due course.
The squad began training on Tuesday 7 January 2020. It was selected after a series of trials conducted by Odera and his technical team.
Speaking after the final trials in Nairobi on Sunday 5 January 2020, Odera said, “It is good to see that we have a lot of talent across the country and what is very exciting is that the boys are keen and ready to learn. Today’s goal is to see which of the players we saw during the regions can step up and fulfill the potential we saw.”
Chipu, as the Kenya national U20 squad is referred to, are the reigning Barthes Cup champions after defeating Namibia 21-18 in the final in Nairobi in April last year. This victory earned them the right to represent Africa at the World Rugby Junior Trophy in Brazil where they finished sixth overall.
Final Chipu 2020 Squad
Postion
Surname
Name
DOB
Club/School
Loose Head Prop
Siminyu
Andrew
21/5/2000
University of Johannesburg
Loose Head Prop
Njenga
Ian
04-03-00
Nondies RFC
Loose Head Prop
Kiarie
Charles
21/11/2001
Alliance High School
Hooker
Mulaa
Emmanuel
15/12/2000
Menengai Oilers RFC
Hooker
Mwaura
Edward
26/8/2000
Menengai Oilers RFC
Tighthead Prop
Masheti
Ian
05-08-00
Resolution Impala Saracens
Tighthead Prop
Rahedi
Rotuk
24/8/2000
Unattached
Tighthead Prop
Obure
Collins
29/2/2000
Blackblad RFC
Tighthead Prop
Ngige
Tariq
19/5/2001
Resolution Impala Saracens
LH Lock
Wekesa
Kevin
08-07-00
Kabras Sugar RFC
LH Lock
Aduda
Frank
02-08-00
Resolution Impala Saracens
LH Lock
Okeyo
Thomas
31/1/2000
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
TH Lock
Ayoo
Hibrahim
06-08-02
Menengai Oilers RFC
TH Lock
Wandera
George
17/9/2000
Homeboyz RFC
Backrow – 6
Were
Samuel
24/5/2000
Menengai Oilers RFC
Backrow – 6
Kangethe
Julius
13/10/2001
Muranga RFC
Backrow – 6
Mwalati
Reinhard
10-04-01
Homeboyz RFC
Backrow – 7
Kahi
Darrensheldon
03-07-00
Blackblad RFC
Backrow – 7
McGreevy
James
03-06-00
Kenya Harlequin F.C
Backrow – 7
Weru
Joshua
10-03-03
Kenya Harlequin F.C
Backrow – 7
Indeche
Collins
26/4/2001
Kabras Sugar RFC
No.8
Kyriazi
George
13/5/2001
Unattached
No. 8
Juma
Reagan
13/7/2001
KCB RFC
No. 8
Wamalwa
Ian
27/2/2000
Stanbic Mwamba RFC
Scrum half
Mweti
Muriithi
14/2/2001
Nondies RFC
Scrum half
Mwangi
James
11-02-01
Resolution Impala Saracens
Flyhalf
Coulson
Dominic
04-02-00
University of Exeter
Flyhalf
Ashley
Owain
22/3/2001
Cardiff University
Halfback
Onyango
Fidens Tony
12-05-00
N.Suburbs RFC
Flyhalf
Wamalwa
Amon
21/1/2001
Homeboyz RFC
Inside Centre
Okoth
John
28/4/2000
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
Inside Centre
Oloo
Shem
02-02-02
N.Suburbs RFC
Inside Centre
Kimani
Brian
02-01-00
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
Inside Centre
Kolian
Elvin
11-06-01
Nakuru High School
Outside Center
Tendwa
Valerian
01-05-00
Kabras Sugar RFC
Outside Center
Myatt – Taylor
Thomas
05-08-02
Milton Abbey
Outside Center
Mwaura
Samuel
31/12/2001
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
Left Wing
Weru
Jeremy
18/4/2001
Kenya Harlequin F.C
Left Wing
Omwoyo
Keith
10-09-00
Nyamira
Right Wing
Nyamweya
Adam
05-07-00
Mean Machine
Right Wing
Lewis
Mark
16/1/2001
Vandals/St. Patrick’s High School Iten
Fullback
Matoka
Matoka
31/12/2000
Strathmore Leos
Fullback
Onzere
Arnold
24/4/2001
Homeboyz RFC
Fullback
Omanyo
Walter
18/12/2000
Strathmore Leos
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).
Media Contact: [email protected]
Media filesDownload logo