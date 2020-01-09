Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

VA BizHive: Ventures Africa releases the second edition of its business series—Is waste the future?

Ventures Africa (VenturesAfrica.com), an online news platform and community that produces stories about an evolving Africa, has released the second edition of its business series, Ventures Africa BizHive. The quarterly digital magazine covers news analysis and discussions around entrepreneurship, evolving business trends and innovations around Africa.

This latest issue titled Is waste the future? (http://bit.ly/2FBaIby) explores waste management and recycling from a unique angle that could shape Africa’s future for the better.

Waste generated in sub-Saharan Africa alone is 62 million tons (http://bit.ly/39TcjXX) a year, with only 4 percent of the waste recycled. Not just that, there are about 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean globally. But even as this is approached using the ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ process, the goal is for everyone to actively participate in getting maximum value and use from raw materials, products and waste in order to save energy.

“We are one of the top polluters of the ocean in the world and it’s really sad because there is an unexplored opportunity here, going to waste. But we can solve a lot of issues by tapping into this sector. We can be the first to get plastic recycling right in Africa, we can set the pace,” says Bilkiss Adebiyi Abiola, Founder, Wecyclers.

As we approach this using the ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ process, the goal is to get maximum value and use from raw materials, products and waste in order to save energy.

Ventures Africa spoke with Faith Aweko, Naluyima Shamin and Racheal Mema of Reform Africa Bags. A trio who turn polythene bags into durable backpacks in Uganda.

Ayodeji Onikute, the CEO and founder of Dechets a l’or also shares some insight on how African governments can tap into the economic potential of waste to create a sustainable waste sector. Dechets a l’or is a social venture that creates new sources of revenue for communities and improves environmental sustainability through an innovative waste management system in Guinea.

The issue also takes a look at the economic and welfare cost of plastic pollution, waste management policies and the role of the government, countries with a ban or restriction on single-use-plastics, and the potential of e-waste in driving economic growth across Africa.

A world where plastics and other harmful waste no longer pose a threat is a future worth fighting for. Join us as we make a case for the future of waste. Read in full here. (http://bit.ly/2FBaIby)

About Ventures Africa: Through award-winning journalism, new school video content, and active community engagement, Ventures Africa (VenturesAfrica.com) stands as one of the most viewed sources of news in West Africa. Beyond commanding an organic audience, its team has worked to weave the company’s story into that of its community. As an online hub for discussion, education, and collective action, the platform provides an energetic and interactive experience for its readers, contributors, and partners.

Since 2015, Ventures Africa has published an annual list of innovators who tell us where the continent is going. Its Digital Issues feature unique perspectives on important issues. Previous issues have taken a unique angle on innovation in Africa, the recession, and political cultures of shame.

