Kenya Cup

Defending champions KCB will be at home to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka while Kenya Harlequin play host to Kisumu at the RFUEA Ground.

Other fixtures will pit Top Fry Nakuru against leaders Kabras Sugar at the Nakuru Athletic Club as cross town rivals Menengai Oilers take on Stanbic Mwamba at Nakuru’s Moi Showground.

Homeboyz will play at home to Resolution Impala Saracens at the Jamhuri Park as Western Bulls host Nondescripts at The Bull Ring in Kakamega.

KRU Championship

Strathmore Leos will play host to Egerton Wasps at The Cage in Madaraka with Mombasa welcoming Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) to the Mombasa Sports Club.

Mean Machine shall face Eldoret at the University of Nairobi with Northern Suburbs tentatively set to play against the University of Eldoret Trojans in the early kickoff at the Catholic University.

This fixture will be followed by the Catholic Monks-USIU Martials clash at the same venue. South Coast Pirates are set to take on Kisii at the St. Joseph’s Primary School in Ukunda.

Nationwide & Eric Shirley Shield

With the exception of the Nairobi Universities category and the Coast region which return to action on Saturday 18 January 2019, all other regional leagues will resume this weekend following the break for the festive season.

NATIONWIDE Nairobi Clubs Swara v Hurricanes 12pm Impala Shamas vs Ngong 3pm Cooperative Vandals v Masaku 12pm RFUEA (tbc) Stingers v Stormers 2pm UON Comras v Bulldogs 3pm KIHBT

Central Zetech v Muranga 1pm JKUAT Nanyuki v MKU Thika 3pm Nanyuki JKUAT v Embu 3pm JKUAT Juja Kiambu v Chuka 3pm KU

Rift Valley KPA Eldoret v Nakuru Kiti 3pm KPA MAVU v Laikipia Uni 3pm Kitale v Nandi 3pm Kitale Moi Uni v Kabarak 3pm Moi Uni

Western Jaramogi Uni v MMUST II 3pm JOOST Bungoma v Maseno 3pm Bungoma Citam Kisumu v Vihiga Granites 3pm Maseno Mbale v Webuye 3pm Kaimosi Siaya v Sheywe 3pm Siaya

*kick off times may change due to weather conditions

Coast and Nairobi Universities competitions resume on 18 Jan 2020

ERIC SHIRLEY SHIELD KCB II v Blad II 2pm Ruaraka Quins II v Kisumu II 2pm RFUEA Nakuru II v Kabras II 2pm NAC Oilers II v Mwamba II 2pm Nakuru Homeboyz II v Impala II 2pm Jamhuri Bulls II v Nondies II 2pm Kakamega

*kickoff times may change due to weather conditions

VIEW THE COLLATED NATIONWIDE STANDINGS HERE (http://bit.ly/36D9qsr) VIEW THE COLLATED ERIC SHIRLEY SHIELD STANDINGS HERE (http://bit.ly/2FwKgzB)

