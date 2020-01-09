Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan

Today, I have been wrongly accused of serious human rights abuses and sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. I deeply regret those baseless and unfounded allegations and wish to assure the international community, and above all the people of South Sudan, that my life has always been dedicated to the building of a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan.

As a proud South Sudanese, I have always fought for the sovereignty of the Republic of South Sudan and the independence of its people from 1983 to 2005 when Sudan and SPLM signed Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Since 2011 when South Sudan became independent until now in 2020 my commitment towards peace and unity has only grown stronger.

Upon the establishment of the Republic of South Sudan, I have worked tirelessly to forge the necessary alliances to create a path to peace and prosperity, reason why I continue to serve as the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan. As a man of peace, my dedication towards my country is above all a commitment to securing a future for all our people.

As First Vice President, I share a common belief that our country’s strength and future relies in our dedication as a government to fight impunity, promote democracy, and guarantee the rule of law and individual freedoms, along with a life free from human rights violations for our people. As such, I pledge to continue working with the United States and the international community at large to demonstrate such commitment and prove the unfounded nature of the allegations made towards me.

