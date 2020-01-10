Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The city of Bordeaux will host the Africa-France summit on sustainable cities from the 4th to the 6th of June 2020. This 28th edition will gather the 54 African heads of state and the French president.

This unprecedented event will gather, in addition to the civil society, all the political and economic stakeholders from France and Africa to discuss innovative projects and solutions for the sustainable cities of the future.

Companies, members of the civil society, local governments, project leaders, project financiers, as well as professional visitors are also invited to this Summit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France in Accra, Ghana.Media filesDownload logo