Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Delegation of the European Union join the UN Support Mission for Libya in welcoming the acceptance by parties in Libya of a ceasefire on January 12 and announcement that both the GNA and LNA will halt military operations. We urge the parties to seize this fragile opportunity to address the key political, economic, and security issues underlaying the conflict. In the spirit of the upcoming Berlin conference, we remain committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya, free from undue external interferences, and are prepared to support Libyan parties in achieving a long-term cessation of hostilities and a political settlement that will enable all Libyans to enjoy a more peaceful and prosperous future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Libya.