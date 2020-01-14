Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

High Commissioner, Shri Sanjiv Kohli, met Tanzanian Business leaders of Indian origin on 13th January 2020 in Zanzibar. HC informed them of the improvement in Ease of doing business with India, and pro-Investor environment. HC urged the Tanzanian business persons to stay in touch with the CGI, Zanzibar or HCI, Dar es Salaam for facilitation of any information they might need regarding business and investment opportunities.

