Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On December 12th 2019, Ambassador of Japan Mr. MIZUUCHI Ryuta presented the letter of credence to His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia.

At the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Mizuuchi expressed his determination to do his best for further strengthening and enhancing the friendly and cordial relationship between Japan and Zambia. President Lungu thanked Japan’s continued cooperation in areas such as education, healeth, water and sanitation, energy, refugee welfare and resettlement, agriculture, infrastructure and private sector development, as well as National KAIZEN Project. Also, the President praised the Government of Japan for the success of TICAD7 held in Yokohama in August 2019. To view the speech by Ambassador Mizuuchi at this event, please click here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Zambia.