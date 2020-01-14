Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

EVENT:

Please join us on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 4:00pm for a telephonic press briefing with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Mr. Cairncross will provide a briefing about MCC’s current portfolio in Africa, as well as previewing his upcoming trip to Kenya and Mozambique from January 20 – 25, 2020. After brief remarks, he will take questions from participating journalists.

BACKGROUND: The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is an innovative and independent U.S. foreign assistance agency that is helping lead the fight against global poverty.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Sean Cairncross, Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2020

Time: 4:00pm

Venue: U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa

Ground rules: On the record

Language: English

RSVP: Yohannes Gezahegn – 091 151 2227

Sean Cairncross, Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation

Sean Cairncross was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation on January 8, 2018 and was sworn in on June 24, 2019. As CEO, Mr. Cairncross leads the agency and provides strategic direction and vision as MCC fulfills its mission of reducing poverty through economic growth and advancing America’s interests around the globe.

Prior to joining MCC, Mr. Cairncross served as a Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Senior Advisor to the White House Chief of Staff. Before his work at the White House, Mr. Cairncross served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Republican National Committee for the 2016 election cycle.

CEO Cairncross’s full bio can be found here.

