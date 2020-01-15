Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Bizcommunity (https://www.Bizcommunity.com/), the continent's largest multi-industry news website, in association with Ster-Kinekor and Kantar are honoured to announce the line-up of published and awarded trend analysts from London, Lagos, Senegal and SA, to share their vision of intra-African tech, trade and trends at BizTrendsLIVE!2020 on Thursday, 30 January 2020, at Mall of Africa, IMAX theatre, Midrand.

We are thrilled to announce that Kantar has come on board as a sponsor and will be flying in MD Kantar Francophone Africa, Ndeye Diagne, from Senegal to share a West African perspective on how an ‘irreversible explosion of African culture and creativity” will help us #WininAfrica.

Providing further essential perspectives on pan-African business trends are London- and Lagos-based Tosin Lanipekun, Executive director of Advertising Week Africa; Odette van der Haar, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa; multi-awarded business and media personality Sylvester Chauke, featured on 100 most influential young Africans, 2018 list, All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year, 2017, TV personality on SABC The Next Brand Ambassador; Heidi Brauer, CMO Hollard Insurance; and acclaimed trend analyst and future finance specialist, Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends.

Bizcommunity is honoured to be able to provide this platform for trends shaping our region, with a curated programme of essential Afro-optimism to start the new decade.

We invite you to join our vision for Africa with a popcorn-fuelled, thought-leadership afternoon intensive at IMAX scale, followed by trendsetting cocktails, mocktails and canapés. The perfect wrap-up to the January 2020 season.

Event: BizTrendsLIVE!

Time: Registration from 1pm. Presentation: 2pm – 5:30pm. Networking cocktails and snacks: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Date: Thursday, 30 January 2020

Location: Ster-Kinekor IMAX Theatre, Mall of Africa, Midrand

Price: R250-00 per head, 15% discount for bookings of 5 or more.

Opening address by Wamkele Mene

MHM Consulting; (JHB and NYC) Former Chief Director Africa Economic Relations, DTI Specialist in African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), the future of African trade policy, strategy and diplomacy

Ndeye Diagne – Kantar Follow: @ndeyelle

MD Kantar Francophone Africa & Ghana Afro-Centrist, Afro-Enthusiast, Afro-Disruptor Content Creator & Speaker Consumer Insights specialist, data storyteller and guru with a knack for trends and disruptive innovation Award Winner, Africa Market Research Association, 2019 Post graduate degree in marketing & communication from French business School ISC, Paris Master's degree in English literature

Sylvester Chauke – Founder DNA Brand Architects Follow: @SylvesterChauke

Founder DNA Brand Architects, 2018 Agency of the Year, one of the most innovative agencies in South Africa, working with some of the most revered brands on the continent 100 most influential young Africans, 2018 list The All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year, 2017 TV personality on SABC The Next Brand Ambassador NBC Africa All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year BBQ Young Leader of the Year European Business Assembly Best Enterprise and CEO Award Oliver Empowerment Top Empowered Young Entrepreneur World Confederation of Businesses Business Leader Award Falcon Award for Excellence in Leadership Golden European Award for Quality and Commercial Prestige

Odette van der Haar – MD of Publicis Africa Follow: @odette_roper

MD of Publicis Africa Consummate marketer, visionary leader, entrepreneur and innovator Former CEO, JWT Johannesburg Former CEO of the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA) The Next Brand Ambassador, SABC 3 reality television show judge Legends of APEX award recipient, 2019

Bronwyn Williams – Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker Follow: @bronwynwilliams

Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker Bizcommunity trend contributor Part economist, part marketer, with particular areas of expertise in Blockchain, technology, artificial intelligence, scientific marketing and the future of finance Degree in commerce and marketing management from University of Johannesburg Degree in Fintech from the University of Oxford Degree in Digital Branding from Vega Brand School Post-Graduate qualification in Economics, through the University of London, with a focus on post-cash markets Future Studies, University of Stellenbosch

Tosin Lanipekun – Executive director of Advertising Week Africa Follow: @toscobot

Executive director of Advertising Week Africa Co-founder and Managing Partner Image & Time, a creative and advertising agency with offices in Lagos and London with a global and pan-African scope, client brands such as JP Morgan, HSBC and Xerox Bachelors and Masters degrees in Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria Masters degree in Digital Media from London Metropolitan University D&AD member Member of the Institute of Leadership & Management Member of the Chartered Society of Design, UK

Heidi Brauer – Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance Follow: @heidibeeee

Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance Chartered Marketer (SA) PRISM and Loeries Grand Prix award-winning marketer Former Executive Manager of Comair taking care of https://www.kulula.com/, British Airways, SLOW lounges, Daddy's Deals, kulula credit card, jetsetters and Executive Club brands PRISA's Lifetime Achievement Award finalist 2017

BizTrends and BizTrendsLIVE!2020 reflects a more dynamic and diverse group of trend opinion and practitioners than ever before. Expect an exciting overview of factors influencing the future of intra-African trade, culture, finance, marketing, tech and more…

