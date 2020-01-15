Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

After sitting out the season openers in Dubai and Cape Town, Kenya's record try scorer Collins Injera from Stanbic Mwamba returns to the for the third and fourth rounds of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series in Hamilton, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia.

Also making the travelling party is KCB speedster and Geoffrey Okwach (photo below), joint top try scorer at the Safari Sevens who just nine months ago was part of the Kenya U20 squad that qualified for the World Rugby Junior Trophy after beating Namibia 21-18 in the Barthes Cup final in Nairobi. The duo, alongside Herman Humwa are the three changes from the team that did duty in Dubai and Cape Town.

Commenting on the duo's inclusion, Shujaa Technical Director Paul Feeney said, “I am excited getting Collins back in the mix. He's obviously a very influential player. He trained the house down before the first series tournaments but couldn't go. It's great to have him back with the boys…looking forward to him adding to his try scoring list too.”

“Getting Okwach on the side…great young talent…he gets his opportunity in the next couple of legs. We saw what he can do in the Safari Sevens and I am looking forward to him stepping up and showing the world what he can do. Herman is in for the these two tournaments, they are the three changes.”

Jacob Ojee and Oscar Dennis who were part of the squad for the series openers are out of this tour through injury while Daniel Sikuta is rested.

The squad, which is captained by Andrew Amonde leaves Nairobi for Hamilton on Saturday 18 January 2020. They have been grouped in Pool B for the Hamilton Sevens alongside South Africa, England and Japan.

Shujaa squad to Hamilton and Sydney

Andrew Amonde (KCB,captain), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Billy Odhiambo (Stanbic Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Stanbic Mwamba), Collins Injera (Stanbic Mwamba), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Geoffrey Okwach (KCB,debut).

