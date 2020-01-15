Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Seychelles, with the Minister of Finance, Trade and Economic Planning of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr.Maurice Loustau-Lalanne, which happened on the sidelines of the President of the Friendly Republic of Seychelles, President Danny Faure, official visit to the to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The agreements signed between the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the government of the Republic of Seychelles are, visa requirements exemptions for holders of diplomatic, private or official passports and a general cooperation agreement between the two governments, in addition to a memorandum of understanding between the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of the Republic of Seychelles, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Seychelles.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the development and progress witnessed in the existing friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Seychelles, stressing that the signing of these agreements and memorandums of understanding reflect the keenness of the two countries and their aspiration for joint coordination, advance d bilateral relations and enhancement of all aspects of cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, cultural, educational, health, information technology and communication, construction industries, financial services, trade, investment, tourism and others, for the benefit of the two friendly countries and their people. For his part, Mr.Maurice Loustau-Lalanne assured the Republic of Seychelles’s keenness to consolidate relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain and take advantage of the various opportunities available to develop mutual cooperation on all levels, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain continues progress and prosperity.

