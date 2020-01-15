Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement in response to the attempted kidnapping of Mozambican journalist Matias Guente.

“I am concerned by the attempted kidnapping and assault of Mozambican journalist Matias Guente. No citizen should be harmed for being outspoken or having different beliefs. The assault, kidnapping and detainment of critics of the government is becoming increasingly common.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of the press are the foundation of any democratic society and attacking journalists is a violation of these fundamental rights. I urge that this matter be thoroughly investigated. A strong message must be sent that journalists must be able to work in a safe environment without intimidation because they uphold the values of a democratic society.”

