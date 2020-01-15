Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Addressing energy and infrastructure challenges in Ghana; ensuring job creation and skills development of youth in Ghana; supporting Ghana’s goal of sustainable industrialization

Siemens (Siemens.com) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Ghana to address the country’s energy and infrastructure challenges, while contributing to the Governments growth and development agenda of creating high quality jobs and enhancing the vocational skills of Ghana’s youth.

The MoU was signed by Siemens and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in the presence of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the President and Global Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work collaboratively to upgrade and extend Ghana’s transmission infrastructure, improve the country’s grid capacity and stability, enable and expand a stable power export to neighbouring countries in the West African Power Pool.

“Access to electricity is an imperative need for the people and business and, thus, for economic success of any economy. As Ghana has significantly invested into generation capacity, there is now an urgent need to build a reliable, affordable and sustainable electrical network for the country and its people. With our proven and unique end-to-end electrification solutions, our expertise and reliability, Siemens can be a technology partner and help the country achieve its objectives,” Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens.

The President of the Republic of Ghana has set out to achieve an ambitious strategy to transform the country, both socially and economically, driving its progress to becoming a sustainably industrialized county. The Government is currently delivering on the promises made in their 2016 election manifesto. These goals include the issuing of National ID Cards, the reduction of electricity prices, reviving Ghana’s railways and reversing the trend of declining economic growth.

“We applaud Ghana for all its achievements under the leadership of President Nana Akufo- Addo. We are eager to contribute to Ghana’s successes by creating local value and being a powerful and reliable regional partner to the country's socio-economic development goals,” says Joe Kaeser.

To support Ghana’s increasing need to reform the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system, Siemens will also educate and train young Ghanaians in various engineering disciplines and provide training on Siemens equipment for STEM education and TVET.

Joe Kaeser further stated that Siemens is pleased to be entering this partnership and contributing to the growth and development of Ghana. Improving the energy sector in Ghana is now one of the key priorities for Siemens, therefore the implementation of this MoU will help leapfrog the country and its people towards its industrial and societal development goals.

