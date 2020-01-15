Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United States remembers and commemorates with all Kenyans the 21 lives lost and those injured one year ago in the horrific terrorist attack on the Dusit2D Hotel complex in Nairobi. We again commend the speed and courage of the response by the Kenyan security services who rescued hundreds of innocent civilians and ended the assault.

Al-Shabaab’s ongoing efforts to destabilize democratic, open societies represents a destructive threat in Kenya and East Africa. The United States and Kenya are training, sharing information, and fighting side by side to defeat this terrorist organization. We remain fully committed to the fight against terrorism and are proud to partner with Kenya to defeat al-Shabaab.

