HE President of the United Republic of Tanzania has received the credentials of HE Hussain bin Ahmed Al Hamid as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the United Republic of Tanzania, wishing him the best of health and happiness and the government and people of Tanzania further progress and prosperity.

HE the President of the United Republic of Tanzania entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar constant progress and prosperity.

Also, HE the President wished HE the Ambassador success in his new duties and assured him of providing all the support to upgrade the bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

