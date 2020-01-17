Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has over the past few weeks followed the positive evolution of the new democratic atmosphere in The Gambia.

The Special Representative congratulates the Government of The Gambia, especially the security forces for ensuring adequate security for the mass demonstrations which have taken place in Banjul without incident.

The Special Representative reiterates that the respect of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are significant indicators of a healthy democracy.

The Special Representative urges all political actors to refrain from violence while exercising their right of free assembly. He also calls on the authorities to continue to maintain a secure environment for demonstrators.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).