Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt handed the over the Arabic Text Books donated through the Al-Azhar University to Al-Madhrasathul Arabiyyathul Islamiyya, at a ceremony held today in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Hussein El Saharty, handed over the books to Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid and Minister of Education, Her Excellency Aishath Ali.

The Government of Egypt has provided continuous assistance towards the socio-economic and human resource development of the Maldives over the years and these grants made by Egypt remains one of the longest running assistance programs to Maldives by a close bilateral partner. Most notably, Al-Azhar University offers generous assistances to the Arabic medium schools in the Maldives through provision of required text books and teachers.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education, and the Principal of Al-Madhrasathul Arabiyyathul Islamiyya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.