Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On 20 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius attended the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, which focused on the situation in Sahel and climate diplomacy.

In the context of the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Mali and Sahel, the Council discussed the EU’s role as a leading partner in the region, as well as ways to increase the impact of its actions supporting security, stability, and development.

According to the Minister L. Linkevičius, it is essential that the countries of the region should assume a greater responsibility for the ongoing processes in the region. The Foreign Minister confirmed that Lithuania would continue to participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the EU training mission (EUTM Mali), and to further implement its development cooperation projects in the fields of agriculture and sustainable energy.

The Council also looked at ways to step up climate diplomacy and to enhance outreach activities towards third countries.

“It is necessary to ensure that third countries comply with the highest environmental and nuclear safety standards in the EU’s neighborhood, and that all products imported into the EU, especially from energy-intensive industries, comply with environmental requirements for manufacturers in the EU,” said L. Linkevičius.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.