Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The UAE has strongly condemned a car bomb attack in the town of Afgoye, Somalia, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and completely contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation.