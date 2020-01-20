Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Secretary of State for International Development of the United Kingdom Alok Sharma and Minister of International Cooperation for the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Rania Al-Mashat have agreed in a joint statement to enhance economic cooperation.

Secretary of State for International Development of the United Kingdom Alok Sharma said:

The UK is committed to deepening its bilateral cooperation with Egypt and growing our strong trading relationship. Our joint statement paves the way for us to intensify our economic partnership and support Egypt to develop a sustainable economy that can benefit future generations.

Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt Dr. Rania Al-Mashat said:

The UK is a strategic partner to Egypt and I look forward to strengthening the cooperation between our two countries. Together, we will work on the full implementation of the programs in our joint statement, which are designed to achieve sustainable economic growth by delivering on Egypt’s 2030 vision consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

