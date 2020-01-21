Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Marek Zmysłowski, Polish-born entrepreneur focused on online businesses in Frontier and Emerging Markets, has been confirmed as a Keynote Speaker at the Digital Retail Forum 2020 (https://DigitalRetailForum.co.za/) — taking place on 29 January at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.

#DRF2020 (https://DigitalRetailForum.co.za/) aims to bring together more than 200 retail industry leaders and experts to focus on how emerging technologies — such as Ai, IoT, drones, digital payment solutions, new eCommerce models and mobility — are disrupting the retail sector.

Zmysłowski co-founded Jumia Travel – Africa’s Biggest Hotel Booking Portal listed on NYSE as part of Jumia Group and HotelOnline.co. In 2014, he was chosen as one of the Ten Most Important People in Tech by IT News Africa Magazine and is a Lead Mentor at Google’s Launchpad and World Bank’s XL Africa Program.

Attendees will not only have the opportunity to meet Zmysłowski but also grab a signed copy of his latest book “Chasing Black Unicorns” at the event.

Other confirmed speakers for DRF 2020 include:

Pieter VanEyssen, Principal Solution Consultant, Genesys Tanya Long, Chief Operating Officer, Argility Technology Group Mark Young – CEO of GetBucks South Africa Alastair Tempest – CEO at Ecommerce Forum Africa Dylan Piatti – Africa Strategist: Consumer Business Industry, Deloitte Tilene Narainan – Head of Convenience Retailing Sasol Simon Marland – Retail CIO, Nedbank Neil Rankin – Founder and CEO of Predictive Insights

Key Topics include:

The 'Retail Apocalypse': Separating Hype from Reality How eCommerce giants are shaping the future of retail Enhancing brand image and increasing sales through social media Assessing new retail payment solutions and how they impact customer experience Optimizing Inventory Management and Supply Chains with Technology Leveraging AI to Impact Your Bottom Line and CX eCommerce: Opportunities presented by new models and disruptive technologies

How to participate:

Join as an attendee (https://bit.ly/38miMcq) : Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.

Join as a speaker:: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor (https://bit.ly/2NOdpLh) : Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.

For more information about this conference, visit: https://DigitalRetailForum.co.za/

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of IT News Africa.

Media Contact: [t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: [email protected] https://digitalretailforum.co.za/