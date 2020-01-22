Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), a world leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce two new partnerships that underline their commitment to the Arab Republic of Egypt. The first, with Delta, establishes a new local presence in the North African nation. While the second, with Tenaui, extends the successful relationship the companies formed in Nigeria. This win-win-win collaboration gives Canon a greater presence in an important market, deepens Canon support for the new partners, and provides the proud Canon community in Egypt with greater access and assistance. With a strong foothold in Egypt, Delta and Tenaui are the ideal partner for Canon to continue to provide easy access to its wide range of innovative products and printing solutions.

TENAUI is a market leader in imaging solutions through a group of companies covering Middle Eastern and African markets. They offer over 26 years of experience in the Egyptian market alone, giving TENAUI a professional established status in the North African market epitomized by a strong reputation for reliability for the Egyptian consumer as well as with partners and resellers. Their goal is to convert the business of photography in Egypt to digital printing through this new partnership with Canon.

“We have ambitious plans to extend our range of products and services offering a wider range of printing solutions to our broad B2B and B2C customer base,” says Yasser Elfarra, founder, president and CEO of Tenaui Egypt Ltd. “For that, we welcome the extension of our partnership agreement with CCNA to expand our product offering in the B2C business model that fulfill and complement the needs of our targeted market sectors. While also building on our strong B2B product relationship.”

DELTA TRADING CO. is a commercial and agent service company established in 2001 in Egypt with a total number of employees of 70. DELTA's goal is to facilitate access to its customers to a range of printing and packaging products at the best rates. DELTA also offers training to ensure that its customers have all the necessary knowledge to make the best use of the products they acquire through them.

Mohamed Younes, Chairman at DELTA TRADING CO, is confident about the success of this new long-term partnership: “We are delighted to have expanded our range of products to include Canon’s broad portfolio that offers to our customers innovative and unique printing solutions. We attach great importance to the reliability and modern safety features of the products we distribute and are therefore very proud to be able to expand our range with those from Canon.”

Media Event

Canon, alongside TENAUI and Delta, are pleased to welcome members of Egypt’s media community to a special event to announce the partnerships and discuss some of the key points affecting the imaging industry today. The event will be held on Wednesday 22nd at Al Massa Hotel in Nasr City, Cairo. The event kicks off at 10.30am with a joint press conference with representatives of Canon, TENAUI, and Delta answering questions on the partnerships, areas of focus for each company, and the benefits of such win-win collaborations.

The press conference will be followed by a media roundtable for Tenaui on the art of enhancing the image to show the importance of photography in terms of communication and marketing and in particular to render value from imaging. The ‘Unlocking the true value of imaging’ session will be hosted by Mr. Eiji Ota, Business Operations Director -DRBG Sales for Canon Europe and 30-year veteran of the company alongside Ihab Mahgoub, Managing Director of Tenaui Egypt Ltd, Mohamed Alaa Eldin CEO of Cairo Photo Club and a Marketing professional in content marketing. From 1.30pm until 2:30pm, Mr. Ota will promote, enhance, amplify, and disseminate the fundamental influence that imaging has on industries. Canon printing solutions showcase a range of wide format applications to illustrate the emotional power of print and demonstrate how print can be a complementary channel to digital, providing consumers with a seamless and consistent brand experience.

“We are delighted to be able to count Delta and Tenaui among our partners to promote our products & solutions in imaging business,” says Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of CCNA, “Appointment of two new partners will strengthen our market presences & vertical channel penetration in-country , giving more local insights to get closer to customers in high-potential markets such as Egypt.”

And he further added Canon will be helping customers, photographers & signage/graphic producers to fuel the new growth opportunities, demonstrating how improved operational efficiencies & higher margin printing applications can support evolving business models & enable access to new opportunities in local market from individual professional photographers to big business houses.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).Media Contact: Canon Moyen-Orient Mai Youssef [email protected]

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information, log on to: www.canon-cna.com Media filesDownload logo