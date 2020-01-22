Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logoOn January 21, 2020, the Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Sierra Leone (USL) held a series of cultural experience activities and performance in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E. Hu Zhangliang and his wife Madame Zhou Min, Mr. Festus Kalley, representative of Her Worship mayor of Freetown, teachers and students of CI, representatives from all walks of life in Sierra Leone and representatives of Chinese community were present The teachers and students of CI put on many wonderful performances, such as Tai Chi, poetry recitation, yoga and aerobics. A chorus both in Krio and Chinese performed by Chinese and Sierra Leonean children won big cheers and applause. Ambassador Hu and Mme. Zhou also presented the lucky prize. Everyone at the event enjoyed the joyous atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year together. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Sierra Leone.