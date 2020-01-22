Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

HE Chief of State Protocol at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Nonceba Losi has received a copy of credentials of HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa.

HE the Chief of State Protocol wished HE Ambassador Al Ansari success in his mission and bilateral relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.