Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The reinforcement of bilateral cooperation between Angola and Japan was on 01/21, under analysis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a hearing, held between Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto and the Japanese Ambassador, Hironori Sawada.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Japan.Media filesDownload logo