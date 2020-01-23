Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the terrorist attack that targeted a market in the Sanmatenga province of Burkina Faso, which resulted in the death of a number of people. The Ministry expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with Burkina Faso, stressing the firm position of the Kingdom of Bahrain against violence, extremism and terrorism in all its forms.

