We are saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives and injured in a terrorist attack on a market in a village in the central-northern province of Sanmatenga of Burkina Faso.

We strongly condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

