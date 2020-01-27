Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ivory Coast has faced difficulties in administering property rights for many years. Manual processing of requests and complex procedures have been leading to delays and errors, undermining the effectiveness of administering and securing property rights for citizens. In order to address this state of affairs the Ivory Coast’s Ministry of Construction, Housing and Urban Development (MCLU) signed a contract on 20 December 2019, in the context of French President Emanuel Macron’s visit to Ivory Coast, for the implementation of a project to simplify urban land administration and convert it to digital form.

The project is organised around nine interdependent components, which will eventually lead to the setting up of an Integrated Urban Land Administration System (IULAS). This will form a common basis for the various public authorities involved in the land administration chain – The Ministry of Construction, Housing and Urban Development and the Ministry Delegate to the Prime Minister responsible for Budget and the State’s Portfolio.

Over time, the project will result in:

Speeding up the process of issuing administrative documents;

Making land registry information secure, thereby reducing the number of claims and legal disputes;

Increasing direct and indirect revenues for the State;

Improving the business climate in Ivory Coast.

For the first stage of implementation, which will cover Greater Abidjan and Assinie, the simplification and digital conversion project will benefit from financing amounting to approximately eighteen billion CFA francs (a little over 27 million euros) from the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), guaranteed by the French Treasury.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of IGN FI.

Media Contact: Aude Areste Lamendour Phone: +33 6 81 76 91 23 / +225 87 66 49 79

About IGN FI: IGN FI (IGNFI.fr/en) is one of the companies in the GEOFIT (Geofit-Group.fr) group and as international technical operator for l’IGN France, (http://bit.ly/2uz0xlw), is a major player in the field of geomatics. It applies its technical expertise (in geodesy, metrology, cartography, infrastructure for national geographic data, databases, geographic information systems, portals) to many sectors of activity including agriculture, forests, the environment, civil security, borders etc).

100% devoted to export, IGN FI has carried out numerous land administration projects in Africa (Uganda (http://bit.ly/2uAHbwj), Tanzania (http://bit.ly/2vtNG4J), Ethiopia (http://bit.ly/2t71aCA), Senegal… (http://bit.ly/38Mqpt8)) and in Latin America (Trinidad and Tobago (http://bit.ly/2tXAyEe), Ecuador…(http://bit.ly/2tILqpH)).

www.IGNFI.com

Media filesDownload logo