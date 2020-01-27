Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The EAC-BIF is organised by Embassies from the East African Community (EAC) accredited to the Kingdom of Sweden in partnership with the Swedish-East Africa Chamber of Commerce (SWEACC). The 2020 forum is planned to take place on 12 – 13 March 2020 at SERENA HOTEL in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania under the heading “Green Solutions in Cities”, with the following focus areas:

Waste to Energy Water and Sanitation Green Transport Aid for Trade

Green Solutions in Cities is an area of great importance worldwide, not the least in the EAC countries with a fast urbanization requesting efficient solutions to cover for the implications on health, security and environment. Sweden has a strong business sector capable of offering not only financially sustainable solutions, but also capacity building within the area.

H.E Dr. Willibrod Slaa, Ambassador of Tanzania – [email protected] Jan Furuvald, Chairman SWEACC – [email protected] or Carl Schwieler, Board Member, SWEACC – [email protected]