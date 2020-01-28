Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Embassy of Finland in Nairobi is looking for a driver and a coordinator.

Driver (Team Leader)

The post of locally employed Driver will be available at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi on a contract of two years with a possibility of an extension upon satisfactory performance starting from 8 March 2020 or as agreed.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Ambassador’s/ Chargé d’Affaires driver; transport to meetings and functions Supervise the work of other drivers, organize weekly programme of drivers, train new drivers and distribute duties to them Ensure all vehicles are maintained as recommended. Responsible of the maintenance and cleanliness of cars Participate in the preparation and implementation of official visits and other events which require transport arrangements Transport of VIPs Help embassy in security related issues such as evacuation exercises Assist staff members in procurement and maintenance tasks if requested

Qualifications and experience:

The successful candidate should have

at least five (5) years service in a similar position have a valid driving licence (Class B and above) submit a sealed Police Clearance Certificate (renewable every year) have proof from transport license office about driving licence not being recalled in the last five years have medical certification of suitability to drive Fluent English language (written and oral) skills basic computer skills

Competencies:

Demonstrate ability to work in teams in a multicultural environment and to maintain effective working relations with people of different national and cultural backgrounds Strive for results and support others in doing so Facilitate and encourage open communication and strive for effective communication Encourage learning and sharing of knowledge Proactive mindset, take charge of self-development and take initiative Responsible and reliable: demonstrate and safeguard ethics and integrity, and ability to observe confidentiality flexible to work beyond working hours customer friendly mindset ability to lead a team, high integrity, results oriented, innovative and committed to continuous learning and a team player spirit

Applying:

Candidates who meet the criteria are invited to apply. The application should contain:

Curriculum Vitae Cover Letter Three references with contact details

Applications with the title field marked as “Driver” should be sent to the following email address: [email protected]

Any queries regarding the vacancy should be directed by e-mail to: [email protected]

Applications should be forwarded no later than 4.00 pm – 12 February 2020 Kenyan local time. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for interview. Please note that the Embassy of Finland will verify information given by candidates and might contact candidates’ references. A certificate of good conduct will be required.

Coordinator (Private Sector, Communications)

The post of locally employed Coordinator will be available at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi on a contract of two years with a possibility of an extension upon satisfactory performance starting from 1 March 2020 or as agreed.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Supporting Finland’s development cooperation activities in Kenya in relation to private sector development Supporting the trade-related work at the embassy in order to promote the goals set by the Team Finland agenda Supporting the monitoring of and reporting on private sector developments Producing content for the embassy’s social media communication Working on branding Finland in Kenya more in general Monitoring and building networks with local media and businesses

Qualifications and experience:

The successful candidate should have

Master's degree in political science, development studies, economics, public administration, law or related field Minimum 3 years of working experience in an similar position in private sector-related work Demonstrated ability to engage with private sector Knowledge of the business environment of Kenya and Eastern Africa and/or in Finland Very good proven communication skills, especially in social media. Excellent oral and written communication skills in English. Language skills in Finnish is considered an asset.

Competencies:

Demonstrate ability to work in teams in a multicultural environment and to maintain effective working relations with people of different national and cultural backgrounds Strive for results and support others in doing so Facilitate and encourage open communication and strive for effective communication Encourage learning and sharing of knowledge Proactive mindset: take charge of self-development and take initiative Demonstrate and safeguard ethics and integrity

Applying:

Candidates who meet the criteria are invited to apply. The application should contain:

Curriculum Vitae Cover Letter Three references with contact details

Applications with the title field marked as “Coordinator, Private Sector” should be sent to the following email address: [email protected]

Any queries regarding the vacancy should be directed by e-mail to: [email protected]

Applications should be forwarded no later than 4.00 pm – 12 February 2020 Kenyan local time. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for interview. Please note that the Embassy of Finland will verify information given by candidates and might contact candidates’ references. A certificate of good conduct will be required.

The Embassy of Finland is an equal opportunities employer. Recruitment and staff management is conducted without regard to gender, race, ethnicity, religion or disability provided candidates are able to meet the requirements of the position advertised.

