ONOMO Hotels (OnomoHotel.com) continues its development in Southern Africa. The African Hotel Group announces the opening of a new hotel in Maputo, Mozambique, bringing up its network in Southern Africa to 7 hotels, among which 5 in South Africa and one in Rwanda.

With a population of about 23 million, Mozambique has experienced a period of political and social stability that has fostered a good economic performance. The country's economy has shown increasing growth in recent years, driven by a number of high value-added sectors such as energy and new technologies.

“The opening of a new hotel in Maputo confirms our desire to support Africa's development. We have succeeded to consolidate a strong network in West Africa, it is time for the group to pursue its development in the Southern part of the Continent. Our choice to set up in this country is motivated by the positive trend of the Mozambican economy and the changes in society's lifestyles. The country presents a great opportunity we decided to take”, said Cedric Guilleminot, CEO of ONOMO Hotels Group.

A new hotel experience

ONOMO Hotel Maputo, which officially opened on December 1st, is a subtle blend of audacity, contemporary art and African culture; A truly contemporary hotel with a casual chic style.

The hotel is nestled on Avenida 25 de Setembro, in the heart of downtown Maputo, the city’s historic and business center. Nearby are the ancient fortress, the tram station, the “Casa Amarela” (Yellow House), which has maintained its original Indo-Portuguese architecture, and the central market. Nearby are also the JAT Business District, Maputo City Hall, Independence Square, the Supreme Court, the Tunduru Botanical Garden and the Sports Pavilion. All this, combined with its location only 25 minutes from the airport, make ONOMO Maputo the ideal hotel for travellers.

With its 165 comfortably equipped rooms, ONOMO Maputo is one of the largest hotels in the city and promises a new and different hotel experience. Its bright colours and urban trendy decoration, with local touches, offer a refreshing and energetic environment for work, entertainment and dining.

The hotel's magnificent rooftop and its infinity pool complete this hotel experience.

The Homefeel At Onomo Hotel Maputo

ONOMO Hotel Maputo showcases the spirit of the ONOMO brand. The hotel inspires its sense of welcome from the values of the continent and puts customers satisfaction on top of its priorities relying on its professional and passionate team to deliver the best experience.

The staff is smiling, available, helpful and attentive. At ONOMO, we call them “Heartbeats” because they are the ones who make the hotels' hearts beat and carry the brand's DNA.

O'smile to get off on the right foot

A sure value symbolizing hospitality and African joie de vivre, the smile you will find at ONOMO is frank, warm and above all, contagious.

O'culture, a richness for the spirit

Africa abounds in talent and creativity and the ONOMO Group makes sure to highlight African culture and support the continent's talents in many ways. Thus, under the label “Africa's Finest”, the group multiplies partnerships with African artists and creators through exhibitions, fashion shows, culinary workshops, private concerts, among others, to show the world what Africans can create.

O'Taste, delightful!

The restaurants of ONOMO hotels are open to all, to meet with friends or colleagues for a meal or original cocktails and tapas with Afro-fusion flavors, honoring local products. Local and international specialties are served side by side, with 3 main features: freshness, seasonality and creativity, and ONOMO Hotel Maputo's cuisine is no exception to this rule.

About Onomo Hotels: ONOMO Hotels (OnomoHotel.com) was created in 2009. The first hotel, ONOMO Hotel Dakar, was opened in 2010 followed by Abidjan in 2011 and Libreville in 2012

Batipart became the majority shareholder in 2013, under the leadership of Julien Ruggieri, the current president of ONOMO Hotels. Since 2013, Cedric Guilleminot has been the CEO of the group, which has a clear vocation: to become the pan-African leader in mid-range hotels.

In October 2017, ONOMO Hotels opens a new chapter in its expansion in Africa and welcomes two new institutional shareholders: CDC Group Plc and Crédit Mutuel Capital. 106 million to provide the group with additional resources to develop its pipeline. 106 million to provide the group with the additional resources needed to develop its pipeline. The objective was to enable the group to achieve its ambition of making ONOMO hotels the leading pan-African platform in the mid-range segment.

In June 2018, ONOMO Hotels acquired the Cantor Group in Morocco. An acquisition that gave birth to 2 hotels in Rabat, 3 in Casablanca and 1 in Tangier.

At the end of 2019, ONOMO Hotels acquired 60.1% of BON Hotels which operates more than 25 hotels mainly in Nigeria and South Africa.

To date, ONOMO has 21 hotels in operation in 12 African countries.

