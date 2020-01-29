Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Ambassador Lana Marks

A Message to South Africans Molweni Mzansi! Today, I write to you no longer as Ambassador-designate, but as the fully accredited U.S. Ambassador to South Africa! Meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon to present my credentials at the South African Government was a tremendous moment. Masisebenzisane! We are stronger together and I will use my time in South Africa to expand our trade and business partnerships and to support SA’s efforts to achieve HIV epidemic control. I believe strongly in the role that youth can and must play in leading the way to a more prosperous future and we remain committed to investing in South Africa’s next generation of civic, government, and business leaders. I look forward to continuing my journey as the United States Ambassador to South Africa.

