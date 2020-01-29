Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The German Embassy will outsource the application process for Schengen visas in Namibia to a service provider (TLS Group S.A.) with a Visa Application Centre (VAC) based in Windhoek, starting as from 2 March 2020.

According to the European Visa Code, Germany represents Belgium, France, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary in Schengen visa matters. Thus, Schengen visa procedures for these countries will also be handled at the VAC as from 2 March 2020.

The VAC will be located at:

Unit 3, Mozart Square, 4-8 Storch Street, Windhoek, Namibia

Opening hours for handing in visa applications and picking up passports at the VAC will be Monday – Friday from 09:00 to 16:00.

Detailed information regarding the visa application and online appointment booking process at the VAC will be available on the TLS website, which will be accessible as of February 2020: https://de.tlscontact.com/na/wdh/index.php

Appointments for handing in visa applications will be granted by TLS within two working days. The processing time for a visa application may take up to 15 consecutive days according to the European Visa Code; however, once the application has been decided on by the Embassy, applicants will be informed by TLS immediately for pick up. In addition to the visa fee, a TLS service fee is payable when the application is submitted. Detailed information on fees and various additional services that TLS offers to applicants, including help to fill the forms, copy service facilities, passport picture taking etc. can be found on the above mentioned website.

Until 28 February 2020, Schengen visa applications will be processed at the German Embassy Windhoek. The visa application process for national visas (long term stay in Germany) will remain at the German Embassy Windhoek. Applicants for national visas need to book an online appointment through the Embassy’s online booking system. General information on visa applications as well as the online appointment system are available on the Embassy’s website: https://windhuk.diplo.de/na-en/service

