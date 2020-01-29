Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Recently there is an outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and the situation is under development. The Chinese government and people are now fighting a very serious battle against the epidemic with all efforts.

The Chinese government takes the prevention and control of the outbreak as the country’s most important work for now and the people’s safety and health always come first. On the first day of China’s lunar new year (25th January Saturday), H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee chaired a special meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee on the outbreak. The comprehensive deployment has been made for the containment and mitigation of the epidemic, and a central leading group on battling the virus was established. Currently, China’s central and local governments, institutions and the whole society have been fully mobilized to implement the measures on the prevention and control of the outbreak.

China has the full confidence and capability to win the battle against the virus with concerted efforts, scientific containment and targeted policies under the strong leadership of the CPC.

Chinese government has released information about the epidemic in a timely, open, transparent and responsible manner, responded to concerns of all sides actively, and enhanced cooperation with the international community.

Currently, China and Zambia keep close people-to-people exchange, and the Chinese side attaches great importance to the health of the two peoples. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia has reminded the local Chinese community and enterprises to pay close attention on the development of the epidemic as well as their own health condition, and take precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and reducing the access to populated areas. The Embassy has established an effective mechanism of communication with the health authorities of Zambia. For Zambian and other foreign citizens in China, the Chinese government will fulfill its international obligations, settle their reasonable concerns in a timely manner, and ensure their safety with a responsible attitude.

China is ready to work with Zambia as well as the international community to safeguard regional and global public health security. We hope and believe that Zambia and the international community will assess the epidemic situation in an objective, just, calm and reasonable way.

